Ghana Boxing Authority spokesperson, Mohammed Amin Lamptey, has questioned Kurt Okraku’s style of motivating Black Stars players.

Ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers opener against Ethiopia at the Cape Coast Stadium, the Ghana Football Association president told the players and the technical handlers of the team to walk out if they are not ready to play for the team.

The utterance by Mr Okraku attracted criticisms with many pleading with him to retract his words.

And according to Mr Lamptey, the style of Mr Okraku in motivating the Black Stars players is wrong.

He stressed that the words used on the players and the technical team had a psychological effect on the team in the game against Ethiopia.

“I was surprised with the choice of words Kurt Okraku used for the Black Stars and the technical team ahead of the game against Ethiopia,” he told Adom TV.

“These players playing for the Black Stars are not kids and if you want to motivate them to win, tell them they are the best and that was why the coach handed them a call up to the team but you don’t tell them to walk out if they cannot play for the national team.

“Kurt Okraku’s words are questionable because if you talk to a psychologist, he or she will tell you those words had a negative impact on the players but this is not what we need.

“These players must not be taken for granted because these are the guys playing our national team and we need to motivate them well,” he added.

Ghana, however, kicked off their qualifiers with a slim home win with Mubarak Wakaso scoring the only goal of the game.

The Black Stars will be hosted at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg today in their second Group G game against South Africa.