American-based gospel musician, Millicent Yankey, has outdoored the video for her new song ‘Great is our God’ which features gospel singer Augustine Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, popularly known as Koda.

According to the songstress, her fans have been anticipating for the official video of the track after it was premiered in August 2018.

Regarding why she took so much time to release the video, she said: “I believe there is time and there is purpose for everything and as such I see this moment as the best season for this video.”

She said, her song inspires all Christians to keep going, adding that: “Despite our challenges, we must acknowledge the fact that God is Greater than all our problems and by that we will gradually overcome the storm.”