Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has been rated as one of the best performing Ministers by Stephen Asamoah-Boateng, Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA).

Mr Asamoah-Boateng also believes Mr Oppong-Nkrumah has a pleasant personality which eases tension and pressure.

Speaking on PM Express on Joy TV, Mr Asamoah-Boateng said the Information Minister was using his personal touch as a former media person to set out his agenda quite clearly.

“His approach with the flow of information to the populace is not only by the media encounters he has, but also he has Information Services on the ground. I know the structure. Some of them are very quiet but he is delivering. He has this affable nature which eases tension and pressure and he is one of the best ministers I have seen at that Ministry,” he said.

Asked about his assessment of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, Mr Asamoah-Boateng commended President Nana Akufo-Addo and his team for what he said was their extraordinary performance since assuming power in 2017.

He said the government under President Akufo-Addo has done extremely well considering the legacy it inherited from the previous administration.

According to him, the NPP has managed to change the fortunes of the country in the little time it has been in power.

“The party (NPP) has performed extremely well considering the time we’ve got and the kind of legacy we came to inherit, that is the debt and crisis we came to meet. The President made it clear what his options are and he delivered,” he said.

On education, Mr Asamoah-Boateng again lauded President Akufo-Addo for putting education first with the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy.

He said the importance of education must not be downplayed and indicated how education has transformed his own life.

He also commended the President for how he has handled the economy during these difficult times and added that things could have gotten worse had it not been for the timely intervention of the COVID-19 alleviation programme and the utilities relief packages for Ghanaians.

Mr Asamoah-Boateng said the President has delivered on a significant number of his campaign promises and moving into the elections later this year, the Information Ministry and Communication team of the NPP will not struggle to convince the people because whatever the President said, has been done.