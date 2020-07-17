The deplorable nature of Adjena-Jakiti road in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern region will matter in their choice of candidate in the upcoming general election.

Majority of residents, including chiefs who spoke during ‘The Ballot Box’ programme on Adom FM, have resolved not to vote in the December polls due to failure by successive governments to fix the road.

Jakiti road is used by farmers in the nearby communities to convey their farm produce to Akosombo for sale but they say the produce perished due to unavailability of vehicles to ply the Jakiti stretch.

They stressed that their vote would be dependent on the candidate who is able to solve their teething water problem as well as unemployment.

Sharing their frustration, some queen mothers in the area said they have given up on voting, as years of voting have not brought any significant transformation in their lives.

Jobs

The youth in the area complained about massive unemployment in the area.

They claim all the opportunities are given to people outside Asuogyaman – a development they want government to address.

Meanwhile, the District Chief Executive for Asuogyaman , Samuel Kwame Agyekum assured of government’s resolve to fix the road.