A delay was recorded in the Madina collation centre after a presiding officer arrived late with the ballot box.

Aside the delay, the ballot boxes were transported from the Reece Junction polling station in a private car, contrary to the arrangements made by the centre.

The electorate and officials challenged the authenticity of the two ballot boxes and held the car hostage.

The presiding officer, defending himself, told Adom News they came in a private car after the official car run out of seats.

When quizzed on the delay in reaching the collation centre, he explained the team he was traveling with stopped midway to buy food.

But, the voters and officials challenged his explanation after sighting multiple ink marks on his fingers, which he explained was accidentally caused by the spilling ink.





