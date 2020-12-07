New Patriotic Party (NPP) polling agents at the Tantua School Polling Station in the Ablekuma North Constituency were angry that officials of the Electoral Commission at the centre rejected meals they offered them.

The presiding officer for the Tantua School Polling Station told Joy News they were more concerned about the confusion about the centres which have been divided into four: One for verification, cross-checking of names, another for ink and polling booth.

He said voters were confused about where to start from.

Speaking to some voters, some party agents were not happy about the fact that materials that delayed, also arrived without a security escort.

This resulted in some disagreements, but calm was restored after sometime.