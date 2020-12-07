As Ghanaians cast their ballot today [December 7, 2020], former Deputy Communications Minister, Victoria Hamah has admonished the youth to vote wisely.

She said no woman is attracted to a broke man and urged voters to vote for change.

Miss Hamah, in a Facebook post, stressed that another term for President Nana Akufo-Addo will further impoverish the youth.

See her post below:

When you are unemployed and poor your penis is of no use to any woman. So Vote against Corruption because it’s corruption that makes you Poor not “penis morality”! Posted by Victoria Lakshmi Hamah on Saturday, December 5, 2020



