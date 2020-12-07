Member of Parliament (MP) for Klottey Korle constituency, Dr Zenator Rawlings, is alleging multiple voting in the polls.

According to her, at a centre at Asylum Down in Accra, a Presiding Member of the Klottey Korle Municipal Assembly, who voted during the special voting, also voted in today [December 7, 2020] polls.

As an immediate measure, she said the National Democratic Congress has lodged a complaint to the police and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the culprit.

The Klottey Korle MP also added that the party has also written to the Electoral Commission (EC) for answers.

“We have written officially to the EC because this brings the integrity of the whole process into question,” she stressed.

She appealed to NDC polling agents and the electorate to be extra vigilant to ensure the right things are done.

“We urge our polling agents to be vigilant and not allow for this process to be marred by irregularities of this nature,” she said.