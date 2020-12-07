Member of Parliament for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak, created controversy when he went into the ballot box with his daughter, and cast his ballot with her thumbprint, instead of his.

He used his daughter’s thumbprint to do the casting and later folded it and gave it to her to drop it into the ballot box for the presidential election.

He did same for the stamped ballot paper for the parliamentary and followed same process for his daughter.

The two and the rest of his family in all-white apparel showed the victory sign which has now been adopted by the opposition party as the return of John Mahama who is 2nd on the ballot paper.

Already, a section of the public is asking whether his action is within the remits of the law.