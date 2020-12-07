Some residents in the North East Region have boycotted the December 7, 2020, election over bad roads in the area.

These are residents at the Bimbago South Polling Centre in the Bunkprugu Nyankpanduri constituency.

Joy News‘ Eliasu Tanko reports the residents had earlier prevented officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) from setting up at the place.

The residents staged numerous demonstrations to get authorities to fix their roads but they have so far not yielded any positive result.

He said a total of 613 registered voters are expected to cast their votes but no one had stepped foot at the centre at the time of demonstration.

ALSO READ: