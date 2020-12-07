The National Women’s Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is alleging voters in the Akwatia constituency in the Eastern Region are being bribed to vote for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Madam Kate Gyamfua claimed majority of the voters are being given monies to vote against NPP’s parliamentary candidate, Ernest Yaw Kumi.

What is even heartbreaking, she stressed, is the alacrity with which some members of the NPP are openly luring people to accept the money and vote for NDC.

“I’m very sad that our own people whose candidates lost the primaries are scheming against our parliamentary candidate,” Madam Gyamfua said in an interview on Accra-based Oman FM.

This notwithstanding, the NPP National Women’s Organiser, said they are also working assiduously to foil the diabolic plans of their opponents.

“We are also on the ground to ensure we win the votes because we have brought a lot of development to Akwatia,” she noted.

Madam Gyamfua urged the electorate in the area to vote for the future of their children and reject the freebies from the NDC.