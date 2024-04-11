A massive fire has erupted at the Madina main market, located behind Las Palmas, sending flames and smoke up into the sky.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are yet to be determined.

According to reports, five fire tenders have been dispatched to the scene in an effort to contain the blaze.

However, the firefighters are facing significant challenges with accessibility to the affected area.

Speaking on the situation, a voice presumed to be one of the firefighters stated, “Accessibility is a huge problem for us. Gradually, efforts are being made to contain the fire and put it out, but accessibility is the main problem. Containers are blocking the way and the fire service team is trying to douse from afar.”

The firefighters, who came from Adenta, are grappling with the intensity of the flames and the presence of combustible items in the market area.

Despite their efforts, the fire continues to rage, posing a significant challenge to containment.

Meanwhile, the fire officers are working tirelessly to bring the fire under control and prevent further damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

MORE: