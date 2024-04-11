The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has taken action by interdicting all staff implicated in the recent cocaine smuggling incident at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The scandal came to light following the interception of a significant quantity of illegal drugs at Brussels Airport in Belgium.

Reports suggest that the cocaine was smuggled through KIA aboard the Moroccan national carrier, Royal Air Maroc, with the assistance of a GACL staff member on March 23, 2024.

Proeger Delgey Bianca, a Dutch national, was apprehended at Brussels Airport with eight and a half kilograms of suspected cocaine, believed to have been transported through KIA on the said date.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 10, GACL confirmed the commencement of investigations and the interdiction of the staff involved in the incident.

Below is the full statement

The attention of the board and management of GACL has been drawn to the Herald publication dated Wednesday, April 10, 2024, with the above headline.

Management notes that investigations by relevant authorities into the alleged smuggling of 8.5 kilograms of substance suspected to be cocaine through Kotoka International Airport on March 23, 2024, are ongoing.

The board and management, in line with GACL’s internal administrative processes, has taken swift measures to interdict all GACL staff relevant to the investigation.

Management has also reiterated its warning to staff regarding the facilitation of passengers at the airport, failing which punitive measures not limited to but including summary dismissals and prosecutions by the state will be effected in line with existing protocols.

Management wishes to assure the public of its commitment and determination, in collaboration with stakeholders, to ensure that operations at the airport are safe and secure.

