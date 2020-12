Actor Yaw Dabo left no stone unturned after he stormed a polling station to cast his vote earlier today.

What got many laughing and surprised at the same time was how he carried his kitchen stool from home to the polling station to vote.

The diminutive actor, knowing very well election was private and his height wouldn’t favour him at the voting booth, stood on his stool without help to cast his vote.

Watch the video below: