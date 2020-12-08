A ballot issuer in the Bawku Central constituency of the Upper East Region has been arrested for issuing torn ballot papers to the electorate at a polling station.

Speaking to JoyNews, Presiding Officer for Alhaji Salam Grinding Mill Polling Centre, Atia Bukari Enusah, indicated that his attention was drawn to the situation when some voters reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo’s section had been torn out.

He added that subsequent checks revealed that the culprit had already issued a ballot paper that had been cast.

This, according to him, caused an alarm but was immediately tackled by the security officer on duty.

The issuer has since been handed over to the police to assist with investigations.

Aside this, the presiding officer described the electoral process as ‘relatively successful’.