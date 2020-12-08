The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Navrongo Central, Tangoba Abayage, has conceded defeat in the ongoing 2020 general election.

Madam Abayage, who doubles as the Upper East Regional Minister, contested for the seat with National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Sampson Chiragia as her main contender.

Though the results are still being collated at the Electoral Commission’s (EC) office for final declaration, she has indicated defeat is pointing towards her.

Hon Tangoba Abayage.

Taking to her Facebook page, she disclosed her conviction stems from results coming in from the various polling stations.

“Unfortunately, I lost to the men but I raise my chest out boldly out,” part of her Facebook post read.

