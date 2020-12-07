Two persons involved in a motor accident have died at Bantama in the Dadieso Constituency of the Western North Region.

Joy News’ Samuel Awuku reports that both riders died on the spot, whereas two other pillion riders have been rushed to the Bantama CHPS compound.

The four were allegedly engaged in pre-result declaration jubilation on the streets of the community, while counting was underway at the Dadieso collation centre.

The nurse on duty told JoyNews that the two bodies have been transferred to Aboso Government Hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, one other person has been shot dead after attempting to snatch a ballot box while Electoral Commission officials were counting votes at Awutu Senya West Constituency in the Central Region.

The unnamed man, identified as a land guard, is reported to have caused heavy commotion at the polling centre before proceeding to intimidate EC officials.

A policeman, who had been stationed in the area, fired a shot when he attempted to make away with the boxes.

Two others have also been injured after some unidentified men opened fire on the electorate at a polling station in the Awutu Senya East constituency in the Central Region.

The perpetrators allegedly aimed at the NDC parliamentary candidate, Phyllis Koryoo Okunor.