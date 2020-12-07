The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Benard Antwi Bosiako, says “he has cancelled the National Democratic Congress (NDC) press conference” that accused him and other party officials of ballot stuffing, MyNewsGh.com reports.

The NDC, in a press conference a short while ago from their party’s headquarters, addressed by the Director of Election of the party, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, accused Chairman Wontumi and one Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, Kwabre East Chairman of the NPP of ballot stuffing and warned them to desist from the act.

But reacting to the accusation in an interview, Chairman Wontumi denied the allegation and rather referred to Mr Afriyie-Ankrah as a failure embarking on diversionary tactics to sway his attention from the ongoing voting process.

He declared that as a ‘Governor’ he has cancelled the NDC’s press conference as it’s of no use to him and Ghanaians.

“Mr Afriyie-Ankrah is a failure himself so I won’t give him any attention. The accusation is not true and as a Governor, I have cancelled their press conference. I have cancelled it. It is irrelevant to us and Ghanaians in general,” he noted.