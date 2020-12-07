A daring 25-year-old man has been arrested by Police for smoking a dried substance suspected to be ‘weed’ at Polling Station A at Aboabo M/A Primary School in the Asawase Constituency of the Ashanti Region.

Electoral Commission’s (EC) Presiding Officer for Aboabo M/A Polling Station A, Atta Yeboah, who confirmed the incident to Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo explained that “the guy was smoking weed at the back of the classroom where the polling station is located.”

According to Mr Yeboah, police at the polling station picked intelligence and arrested the guy for smoking ‘weed’ at the polling station.

“It is not true that he came to where the voting was ongoing but he was smoking ‘weed’ at the back of the polling station,” he said.

He is currently in the Ashanti Regional Police Headquarters.