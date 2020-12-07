Despite the close of polls at 5:pm, the exercise is still ongoing in the Bantama constituency in the Ashanti Region and Tamale North Constituency.

According to the Electoral Commission (EC), this was due to long queues at the polling station even after the closing time.

The outfit announced the development in a press statement.

“The Electoral Commission is aware that by the close of polls at 5:pm today, there were long queues in some polling stations within Bantama and Tamale North constituencies, and as such, voting is still ongoing,” part of the statement read.

ALSO READ:

It noted that to ensure a seamless and orderly voting process in the affected polling stations, it has provided rechargeable lamps to ensure that voting continues.

Read the full statement below: