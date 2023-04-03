Properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis have been lost in a fire at Bantama in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region.

The fire occurred at about midnight on Sunday, 2 April 2023.

The fire razed through all five rooms on the first floor of the building.

The landlady, Madam Alice Addai Kusi narrated “I was sleeping when I heard someone shouting and saying the occupants of this house should wake up, you guys are sleeping fire has gutted your house.

“So I woke up and opened the main road, and realised the fire had engulfed the place, so one of my children drove to alert the fire service.”

According to her, “When they [firefighters] arrived the fire had spread.”

The Fire Operations Officer at the Komfo Anokye Fire station, ADOII Ben Aidoo Taylor also explained how his men arrived at the scene.

“We had the information through our divisional control that fire had broken out in one of the buildings at Bantama High street and the vehicle moved straight to the place and found out that fire had indeed engulfed the second flat.”

ALSO READ:

Check out committee to probe Kejetia market fire

Kejetia market fire: Traders warned to desist from forceful opening of shops

He further noted that: “We were able to manage the fire and put the fire out.”

ADOII Taylor however indicated that the cause of fire is still under investigation and reports of the investigation will be revealed to the public when it is ready.