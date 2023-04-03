Hearts of Oak assistant coach, David Ocloo believes his side has the chance to win the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Phobians secured a point following their 0-0 drawn game against Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams FC on Saturday in the matchday 25 games.

Hearts of Oak failed to find the back of the net despite creating chances and dominating the game.

Speaking after the game, Ocloo said though they did not to win against the Still Believe lads, they are confident of winning the Premier League.

“This was a game we finished very strongly. Towards the end, you could see that my players were giving their all and were very determined to win it, but unfortunately, we couldn’t score the needed goal,” Ocloo said.

“I still believe that we can win the Ghana Premier League,” he added.

Hearts of Oak sit 4th on the league log with 39 points and will host Nsoatreman FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in the matchday 26 games.