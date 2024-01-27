Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso Boakye has refuted allegations of camping delegates in the ongoing primaries.

Admitting there was a gathering with supporters, the first time MP seeking re-election said it was a morning devotion ahead of the primaries.

The Works and Housing Minister has said as a staunch Christian, it has been his ritual to seek the face of God anytime he is going for an election.

Addressing the media, he said the claims were false and a figment of people’s imagination.

“It is a figment of their own imagination. I have not camped anyone. Some are as old as my grandfather, so how can you camp your grandfather? How can you camp your father? So it is a figment of their own imagination,” he said.

Bantama is one of the key battlegrounds to look out for as the incumbent faces stiff competition from Ralph Agyepong, a brother of Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, who has vowed to unset him.

