Police say they have begun investigating a shooting incident that occurred close to a polling station in the Awutu Senya East Constituency in the Central Region.

In a press statement, the security agency said they are on a manhunt for the perpetrators who opened fire on the electorate.

“The regional police command is assuring the public that the perpetrators are being pursued to be arrested and maximum security has been provided to all parliamentary candidates,” the statement read.

This comes after two persons were injured after the Kia car they were riding in was shot at by the gunmen.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Bernice Abu-Baidoo, correspondent Kofi Adjei said the perpetrators were aiming at the National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate.

A witness told the reporter that the men had driven to the venue in a black SUV, stopped in front of a Kia saloon car and opened fire.

But the police insist that “the command has also beefed up security at Kasoa and its environs to ensure safety and protection of the general public.”