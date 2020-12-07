National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, has thanked the electorate for exercising their franchise in the December 7 general election.

According to the former President, the votes will help to determine the next leader of the nation and the various parliamentary representatives for the country’s constituencies.

“Thank you for coming out to vote in today’s election. Very good results from all parts of the country,” he wrote in a post on Twitter.

Mr Mahama also used the platform to encourage the voting population to remain vigilant as results enter the collation stage.

“Let’s stay focused and ROAR to the end,” Mr Mahama added.

Read tweet below:

The former president, who voted earlier during the voting processes, complained of hitches in the Electoral Commission’s voters’ register when one of his security personnel could not find his name in the new register.

The issue was later resolved.