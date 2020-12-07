The Electoral Commission (EC) has described as misleading statements on alleged stuffing of ballots in the Asawase Constituency constituency in the Ashanti Region.

Voting was earlier suspended at a polling station in New Zongo over an alleged ballot stuffing.

The officials said they were prompted that a gentleman had attempted to stuff a number of ballot papers in the ballot box.

Upon confrontation, the suspicion was confirmed and the suspect was whisked away by the police.

The outfit, in a statement, indicated that investigations conducted with the security agencies revealed the criminal intent of the voter was unsuccessful.

It said the serial numbers in the fake ballot did not tally with the counterfoils in the original ballot paper book.

It added:”The fake ballots were much lighter in texture than the commission’s original ballot papers.”

RELATED:

While urging the public to report instances of electoral malpractice, it stressed persons must desist from issuing unverified statements.

Read the full statement below: