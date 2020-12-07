Voting has been suspended at a polling station in New Zongo in the Asawase constituency of the Ashanti Region.

Electoral Commission (EC) officials say they were prompted that a gentleman had attempted to stuff a number of ballot papers in the ballot box.

Upon confrontation, the suspicion was confirmed and the suspect has since been whisked away by the police.

“He was dropping about five leaflets including what he collected from the centre into the ballot box and I just held his hand,” the EC official told JoyNews.

Meanwhile, the EC officials are currently working to ensure a successful resumption of the process as the clock ticks towards the close of polls at 5: pm.