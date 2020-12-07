Two voters have been arrested at Abetifi in the Eastern Region for reporting to their various polling stations drunk.

Speaking to Adom News’ Correspondent, the District Police Commander, DSP Yaw Dankwa-Agyekum, explained that the persons were arrested because they could not be trusted around the designated areas where the polls were being held.

He said such persons could disrupt the electoral process since they are not in “sound mind”.

“It is just 12 noon, and they were in drunken stupor, so what at all are they going to do? All they will do is cause confusion, so we have taken them to the police station, when they sober up we will give them food and water and allow them to go, hopefully, the electioneering process will be over by then,” he said.

According to DSP Dankwa-Agyekum, his outfit outlined the dos and don’ts on Election Day, to ensure the smooth running of the electoral process.

He was, therefore, worried that some residents did not heed the advice of not drinking on election day.

With less than two hours for voting to end, DSP Dankwa-Agyekum called on the citizenry to maintain the peace and abide by all the rules stipulated by the Electoral Commission.