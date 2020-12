The Coalition of Domestic Observers (CODEO) has expressed satisfaction with preliminary measures put in place by the Electoral Commission for the 2020 elections.

CODEO, in its preliminary situational report, stated that arrangements put in place by the EC for the setup and the opening of polls were adequate for most polling stations.

This was confirmed by 1,499 out of 1,502 observers from the coalition located in all 275 constituencies across the country.

Below is the full report: