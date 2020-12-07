The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is accusing the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of engaging in electoral malpractice.

The opposition party, among others, alleged that the ruling party stuffed ballot boxes in its strongholds to win the elections.

Addressing a press conference in Accra, the NDC presented thumb-printed ballot papers in favour of President Nana Akufo-Addo as evidence of alleged rigging ongoing in the elections.

The NDC’s Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, who addressed the media, claimed the rigging was done in the Greater Accra, Eastern, Central and Ashanti Regions.

He revealed that the party has filed a complaint with the Electoral Commission (EC) to address the situation.

“We wish to call on them to be even more vigilant. In the next few hours, it is going to get very intense… Go back to the polling station and observe the process,” the NDC Director of Elections stressed.

Mr Ankrah also added that “international and local observers should intensify their monitoring.”