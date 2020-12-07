The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reacted to allegation of rigging leveled against it by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Deputy Campaign Manager of the NPP, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, described as laughable the attempt by the opposition to blame them for their impending defeat.

“They are clutching at straw to try and survive so that when they lose they say that is the reason,” Dr Hamid said during the brief conference Monday.

The NDC is alleging massive electoral fraud in the strongholds of the NPP. It presented thumb-printed ballot papers in favour of President Nana Akufo-Addo to buttress its point.

The opposition party, thus, called on the EC to address the issue for a level playing field if it wants them to accept the election result.

But Dr Hamid said that the NDC is on a quest to reject the results of the election.

He indicated that the NDC kicked against all processes that guaranteed a free and fair election including having transparent ballot boxes.

Dr Hamid, who is also the Inner Cities and Zongo Development Minister, said the NDC is putting out such “lies” because it has lost the elections.

He is certain Ghanaians will not fall for such propaganda since “the Ghanaian people are wise and discerning. They know what the NDC is up to.”