Percival Kofi Akpaloo, presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana, on Monday, cast his ballot at the Nana Buabasa Polling Station at Ashtown in the Manhyia South Constituency, at exactly 10:10 hours.

Mr Akpaloo told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that voting had been peaceful, without a long queue, and that, all the necessary COVID-19 safety protocols were observed with no difficulties at the polling station.

He commended the Electoral Commission for a peaceful electoral process as well as the measures put in place in this year’s elections: ”This is the best so far and I am impressed.”

Mr Akpaloo said he was confident of winning the elections at the close of polls.