Voters with visual impairment in the Asante-Akim South constituency refused to use the tactile jackets provided at various polling centres to aid them cast their votes.

They preferred to be assisted by the Presiding Officers (POs) rather than voting on their own with the help of the jackets.

Five of such voters told the Ghana News Agency that they were not familiar with the jackets and that they trusted the POs to choose their preferred candidates on their behalf.