Presidential candidate and Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Madam Brigitte Dzogbenuku, on Monday, cast her ballot at the Selim Crèche Nursery Polling Station at the Krowor Constituency.

The PPP presidential candidate described the process as smooth which she attributed to growth in the nation’s democratic process.

The presidential candidate said she was optimistic that the PPP would win the race as well as get a good number of parliamentary candidates elected.

The polling station had in place all Covid-19 protocols and security personnel at post to ensure security.