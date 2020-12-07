The electoral process in some polling stations in the Volta Region came to a standstill following a heavy downpour.

Midway into the voting, thick clouds, accompanied by dusty wind, filled the atmosphere, forcing the officials to pack off.

The electorate in the five polling stations; Agortoe, Dzato, Tregui, Trekume and Azanu took shelter in school blocks.

READ ON

The electoral officials were hopeful the rain would stop soon to allow voters exercise their rights despite low turnout.

Meanwhile, other districts at Wenchi and Asante Mampong were also affected by the rain.

Watch video below:



