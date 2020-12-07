Member of Parliament for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak, has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure that all ballot sheets are double-checked.

According to him, the various cases of infractions recorded in the constituency and across the country call for genuine concern.

He called on the media to sharpen their skills to monitor the counting process.

“The three incidents that have happened tell all of us the level of desperation of the New Patriotic Party and that is why we asked that the collation centre be located in a built-up community,” he claimed.

He stated that when the collation centre is located in a major community, residents will protect the ballots boxes.

Mr Muntaka further stated that at the Baba Larte Polling Station at New Zongo, a young man, who was caught with extra ballot sheets, was arrested by the police.