A policeman on election duties at Hwidiem in the Asutifi South constituency in the Ahafo region has reportedly collapsed to death.

The deceased, identified as Constable Kwarteng Abebrese Nantwi, is said to be a detective of the Police Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters Operations in Accra.

Reports indicate he fell sick prior to the election day December 7, 2020, but was treated and discharged from the Hwidiem Government Hospital.

However, he fell unconscious on duty and was rushed back to the facility where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

ALSO READ:

His body has since been deposited at the mortuary.