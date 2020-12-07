At least 20 people have been arrested inside the Daily Bread Hotel at Suhum in the Eastern Region.

Information gathered suggested that some residents in a suburb known as Obeng Down caused the arrest of the 20 people.

They lamented the arrested persons were non-residents and could not fathom what they were doing in the constituency on an election day.

A video, which captured the time of arrest, saw residents throng the hotel wielding sticks while others walked barefooted.

ALSO READ:

They have since handed them over to the Suhum Police with investigations currently underway.

Watch the video attached above: