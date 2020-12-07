At least 20 people have been arrested inside the Daily Bread Hotel at Suhum in the Eastern Region.
Information gathered suggested that some residents in a suburb known as Obeng Down caused the arrest of the 20 people.
They lamented the arrested persons were non-residents and could not fathom what they were doing in the constituency on an election day.
A video, which captured the time of arrest, saw residents throng the hotel wielding sticks while others walked barefooted.
They have since handed them over to the Suhum Police with investigations currently underway.
Watch the video attached above: