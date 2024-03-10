A fire outbreak has destroyed a 10-bedroom near Ghanata School at Oforikrom, a suburb of Suhum in the Eastern Region.

The incident is said to have occurred about 9:30 pm on Saturday.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has commenced an investigation into the cause of the fire which left occupants with nothing to salvage.

However, it is believed a candle that was lit during a six-hour power outage in the region led to the inferno.

Firefighters with the help of neighbours managed to prevent the fire from spreading to other homes.

A victim disclosed she managed to save her children who were caught up in the inferno despite losing her properties.

“I was sleeping last night when someone called me, and that was when I realised the whole place had been gutted by fire.

“At the time, one of my children was still inside so I courageously went in and brought him out. I have lost everything. I don’t even know who gave me the dress I am wearing now,” she narrated.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) visited the scene to assess the extent of the damage.

