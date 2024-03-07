An industrial sawmill at Berekum in the Bono Region was on Tuesday razed down by fire.

Items worth millions of cedis including sawmill machines, wood, and finished and unfinished wooden products have all been burnt.

Some eyewitnesses told Adom News all attempts to douse the fire proved futile due to its intensity.

Though the fire service arrived at the scene on time, unauthorized structures impeded their operations.

The owners of the sawmill who have pegged their loss at over GH₵12 million are appealing for support.

Some of the workers said their source of livelihood has been and also called on the generous public to support them to revamp their operations

Meanwhile, the Fire Service is still investigating the cause.

