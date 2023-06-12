A middle-aged man, Emmanuel Adjei, has incurred the wrath of Berekum traditional authorities after he was caught with another man’s wife, Aisha Yakubu.

Reports suggest Aisha’s husband, Abubakar Dawuda, caught them on their matrimonial bed at Berekum-Zabo Zong in the Berekum Municipal of the Bono Region.

He has been fined after Dawuda reported the case to the Adomhene of Berekum, Nana Yeboah Asuamah Kokodabi II.

In consultation with his elders, Nana Kokodabi has asked Emmanuel to buy a new bed, mattress, pillows, and also paint the entire room for Dawuda as a punishment and also compensate him with anything he will ask.

For Aisha, the chief cautioned her to be careful in life and never engage in such an act.

Her husband, Dawuda who has, however, planned to end their marriage, thanked the chief and his elders for their intervention and good counsel.

ALSO READ: