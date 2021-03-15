A Prophet is now feared impotent after being stabbed with a piece of a broken beer bottle by a gold panner who caught him having sex with his wife in their home.

The incident occurred at Zananda Village under Chief Nhema’s area in Shurugwi, Midlands province, Zimbabwe.

Reports suggest that Waraidzo Mapuranga was a frequent worshipper at a church owned by Richard Mbaya who is popularly known as Madzibaba Richy, before they became close.

Sunday Madamba who began suspecting his wife was having an affair with the Prophet, had an altercation with him after he came home unexpectedly and heard his wife moaning, a source said.

“He first threw several punches at his wife and intensified his assaults with booted feet before he turned to Madzibaba Richy.

“He violently pulled him and kicked him all over the body before he struck him several times with a beer bottle on the head.

“And things took an even more sinister turn when he broke a beer bottle and used its pieces to stab Madzibaba Richy on his back and manhood.”

It is also gathered that the Prophet has not had an erection since then and it is feared that the injuries might be permanent as he is also having trouble urinating.

Mapuranga who confirmed the incident, however debunked allegation of her getting caught having sex with Madzibaba Richy.

“What you heard is untrue. When my husband came home, he just found Madzibaba Richy in the house conducting some prayers. How can we have sex in the presence of the children? He was just incensed about why I had invited him without his consent,” said Mapuranga before she hung up her phone