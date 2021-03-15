Barely 24 hours after Vida Ohemaa, was laid to rest, her husband, Eddie Nartey, has delivered a touching message.

Mrs Nartey was laid to rest on Saturday, March 13, 2021, in a private ceremony in Accra.

Mr Nartey’s message was to acknowledge family, friends and colleagues for their support in these difficult times.

Taking to his Instagram page, he posted scenes from the funeral.

He captioned the photos: “I want to thank God, family, friends and all sympathisers that came to support for the burial of my late wife. FAREWELL HABIBI.”

ALSO READ:

Though the cause of death is still not known, news of Mrs Nartey’s demise broke on Monday, January 26, 2021.

This was barely two years after the duo tied the knot in a private ceremony in September 2018 in Accra.

Many followers, including colleague actors who were still heartbroken over her death, have consoled him with their comments.