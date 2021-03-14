Vida Ohenewaa Nartey, wife of Ghanaian actor and movie producer, Eddie Nartey, has finally been laid to rest.

This was after a private ceremony was held in Accra on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Visuals from the funeral ceremony captured many celebrities who joined their colleague to bid farewell to his wife.

Creative arts industry players Majid Michel, Prince David Osei, James Gardiner, Bismark The Joke, and Umar Krupp were in attendance.

Others included Salma Mumin, Gloria Sarfo, Roselyn Ngissah, Beverly Afaglo, Vicky Zugah, Christabel Ekeh and Martha Ankomah.

Though the cause of death is still not known, news of Mrs Nartey’s demise broke on Monday, January 26, 2021.

This was barely two years after the duo tied the knot in a private ceremony in September 2018 in Accra.

Watch the videos below: