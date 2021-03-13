The Kaneshie Divisional Police Command has embarked on a swoop to clamp down on activities of criminals.

The exercise was targeted at unregistered motorbikes and okada activities within the division.

At the five-hour long operation, a total of 60 motorbikes were intercepted and impounded.

The persons were arrested and were processed for various offences.

Some of the persons were arrested for wrongful parking and soliciting for passengers, riding without helmet, riding without licenses, without insurance and road worthy certificates among others.




