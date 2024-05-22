Leadership of the New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti Region has donated motorbikes to some constituency youth organizers in the Ahafo Ano Southeast Constituency of the region.

The project dubbed ‘1 Constituency 1 motorbike’ is aimed at equipping the party’s youth with logistics to enhance their campaign engagements across their various communities in the constituency.

According to the Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser, Sarfo Raphael Patrick who made the donation on behalf of the leadership, the project will contribute to the victory of the party in the December 7 polls.

“The project is dubbed 1 constituency 1 motorbike, and it is aimed at resourcing the youth of our party with logistics to be effective in the 2024 campaign which will subsequently contribute to our victory in the upcoming election,” he said.

The youth wing of the party launched an appeal to donors to provide motorbikes to all 47 constituencies in the Ashanti Region to support the campaign of the party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamud Bawumia.

Sarfo Raphael appealed for further contributions towards the success of the project.

“Any person who wants to support the project has to provide the motorbike and direct the youth to the constituency he or she wants us to present it to. We believe this will help the party and the project in general”.

He expressed his appreciation towards some individuals for their contributions.

“I want to thank Hon Kwabena Asamoah, the patron to Coalition of Free SHS Graduates and First-time voters and deputy CEO for MASLOC for donating the first Motorbike to give flesh and life to our 1 constituency 1 motorbike project” he added.