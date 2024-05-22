The Minister of Agriculture and member of parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong has disputed the claims by his colleague North Tongu legislator, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa that he wants to enrich himself and benefit from state assets.

Speaking to Nhyira FM’s Nana Kwadwo Jantuah on Kroyi Mu Nsem show, the minister said he was successful in business before entering into politics and does not want to feed on the public purse.

“I had nineteen companies before entering into politics; and I have a successful life, I did not amass my worth in politics and Ablakwa cannot compare himself to me. I worked to make what I have today,” said Mr. Acheampong.

On the accusation of breaching procurement laws, Bryan Acheampong disagreed on the reason that options were given by SSNIT, and he chose four of the hotels.

“I didn’t choose four out of the six hotels; SSNIT gave that option in their advertisement, and I went for that option”.

The Agric minister is surprised that Okudzeto Ablakwa could make what he termed ‘frivolous allegations’ against him after petitioning the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) on the same matter.

According to him, he has done nothing wrong and is ready to do what is needful.