The member of parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has refuted claims that he has personal scores with the Minister of Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

In an exclusive interview with Nana Kwadwo Jantuah on Kuroyi Mu Nsem show on Nhyira Fm, Mr. Ablakwa stated that his petitions against the sale of hotels to Bryan Acheampong’s company is not personal but based on principles he has held for a very long period of time.

“I don’t have any personal issues with Bryan Acheampong, I have always been principled against the sale of state assets to government appointees, especially ministers of state,” said Mr. Ablakwa.

He further accused the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) of being dishonest in the claims about the poor performance of the hotels.

According to him, some of the SSNIT hotels are making lots of profit and therefore surprised SSNIT would offer them to Bryan Acheampong to manage on the basis of poor performance.

“SSNIT is being dishonest because the Labadi Beach Hotel made a profit of Gh¢25million in their financial reports and the least profit they have recorded is Gh¢10m. There are many of these hotels already doing very well and I don’t understand why SSNIT would give it to another company to manage,” he said.

The North Tongu MP believes there have been procurement breaches as well as conflict of interest issues surrounding the release of these hotels to Bryan Acheampong’ company.

He explains that it is against the constitution to have an interest in a company that is procuring state assets. In addition, Mr. Ablakwa says SSNIT tendered six hotels with shares of 60% but Mr. Acheampong chose the four most profitable ones which is in breach the procurement laws of Ghana.

“Bryan Acheampong cannot distance himself from Rock City Hotel Limited which he is one of the directors, a beneficiary and a 100 percent shareholder. It is against the law as a public official to have interest in a company that is bidding for state assets. Once SSNIT tendered six hotels and Bryan Acheampong opted for four of them, it breaches the whole procurement process and it should have been given to the one who could handle all the six,” said the MP.

Mr. Ablakwa hopes his petition would go a long way to protect the assets of SSNIT contributors.