Karim Benzema scored a stoppage-time winner as Real Madrid come from behind to claim a 2-1 home win over Elche to move into second place in La Liga.

Sergio Ramos returned to the Real Madrid starting lineup having missed a number of weeks through injury with the 34-year-old being a reassuring influence at the back for the defending Spanish champions.

A lowkey, verging on flat, first half saw few goalscoring opportunities created by either side although Edgar Badia was called upon to make saves from Ferland Mendy and Karim Benzema.

However, the breakthrough came on the hour mark as Dani Calvo got on the end of an Antonio Barragan corner kick delivery into the box, powering a header in off the underside of the crossbar.

Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Rodrygo were all introduced off the bench as Zidane sought a way back into the match and the equaliser came through Benzema who headed home a Modric cross with 15 minutes remaining.

Casemiro had a couple good opportunities to bag a winner, but spurned them. However, Benzema was ruthless as he scored a stoppage-time winner, playing a one-two with Rodrygo before lashing home a finish.

The result means Real Madrid move above Barcelona into second place in La Liga, with the defending champions closing the gap on leaders Atletico Madrid to three points.