Canada and Bayern Munich defender, Alphonso Davies, has revealed that he turned a chance to play for the Black Stars after he was approached by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) via Instagram.

Davies, who was born in Ghana at Kasoa at Buduburam, a refugee camp to Liberian parents, was eligible to play for both Ghana and Liberia but opted to play for Canada after obtaining Canadian citizenship in June 2017.

According to the left-back, there was an attempt from the Ghana FA for him to play for the national team at some point but the offer was late.

“Ghana never reached out and also my mum was like, no [to the idea of me playing for Ghana],” he said when quizzed whether there was an option to play for the country of his birth.

“I was playing like not even like the academy they never like said [anything about wanting me] I wasn’t a big name. When the news came out that I was going to Bayern, then I got a message from the Ghana Federation.

“I think it was someone on the federation he texted me on Instagram because he didn’t have my number or email. But it was too late, at that time I had already got my citizenship and already made it to [represent] Canada.”

Davies made his first debut for the Canadian national team in June 2017 becoming the youngest player to play for the senior team.

The 22-year-old has 13 goals in 39 appearances for Canada since making his debut. Davies also led the side to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but exited at the group phase.

Davies was the first player born in the 2000s to play in a Major League Soccer match. He joined Bayern in January 2019 from MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps FC.